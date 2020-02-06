Community college leadership to begin furloughs to address budget cuts

"I appreciate this team's willingness to commit to the furlough, and their support during this challenging transition," Chancellor Jeff Pittman said

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College's chancellor and 14 other senior leaders will begin taking furlough days next month and through December as the college faces cuts in its state funding.

Chancellor Jeff Pittman and the others will each take one furlough day every month from July through December, as part of a "thoughtful and impactful first step" developed with senior leadership to address the pending budget cuts, he said in an email sent Monday to staff and students. The furlough will be reviewed after December to decide whether to continue, officials said.

The college has faced the community impact of COVID-19, which prompted shifts in instruction and course delivery. Now with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's budget projections for fiscal 2021, "There is no question that the impending budget shortfall will negatively impact Missouri colleges and universities, including STLCC," Pittman said in the email.

"The cost savings from this process will be directed toward the continued innovation in serving our students," Pittman said in the email. "I appreciate this team's willingness to commit to the furlough, and their support during this challenging transition."

The college's immediate challenge is "to address budget issues head-on and continue to expand services and programs for our students and the workforce needs of the St. Louis region," according to Pittman's email message.

Parson on Monday announced an additional $209 million in expenditure restrictions for the current fiscal year ending June 30 due to the expected decline in state revenue during the pandemic. That figure includes nearly $6.84 million restricted from the state's community colleges. The governor previously announced $227 million total in budget restrictions in April, including $11.6 million from community colleges. Parson previously said the state would see a $500 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year.