St. Louis Community College nursing expansion opens with full cohort of students

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College recently opened a nursing expansion at its Wildwood campus to a full cohort of 24 students.

The expansion, which renovated 3,000 square feet of space in Wildwood to launch the nursing program, was made possible by a $2 million grant from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The grant also went toward renovating nursing facilities at STLCC’s Florissant Valley and Meramec campuses, according to a release.

Though the program opened in August, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This year’s nursing expansion compliments STLCC’s the opening of the Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building at the Forest Park campus in 2019. Officials said the two initiatives will enable the community college to reach its goal of increasing capacity in its nursing program 75% by 2025.

