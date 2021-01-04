2 St. Louis companies partner to sell marijuana-themed clothing

"Swade and Arch Apparel both celebrate St. Louis, so we’ve teamed up to offer unique merchandise to honor the cannabis industry and our fabulous city"

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis companies, Arch Apparel and Swade Cannabis, have formed a partnership to sell a line of marijuana-themed apparel.

Arch Apparel-designed merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories, will be sold at its stores and, for medical marijuana card holders, at Swade dispensaries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Swade and Arch Apparel both celebrate St. Louis, so we’ve teamed up to offer unique merchandise to honor the cannabis industry and our fabulous city,” said Jack Haddox, Swade's director of dispensary operations. “We find that bringing St. Louis-inspired merchandise to our dispensaries helps St. Louisans express their love of the Lou and cannabis by supporting local."

Aaron Park, owner and CEO of Arch Apparel, said, “Swade continues to be at the forefront of bringing high quality, medical cannabis to our community. We’re thrilled to be working with such a strong, industry leader.”

The two companies will hold an event April 3 at Arch Apparel’s store at 2335 S. Hanley Road to display the apparel and provide information on how to get Missouri medical marijuana patient cards.