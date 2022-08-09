There's a St. Louis connection to MLB's Field of Dreams game

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't playing in Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, but there's still a local connection.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals aren't playing in Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, but there's a local connection nonetheless.

Set in Dyersville, Iowa, at a specially constructed stadium within view of the playing field used in filming iconic 1989 baseball movie "Field of Dreams," Thursday night's game will pit the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, it's set on a farm whose owner is compelled to put a baseball diamond amid a field of corn, leading to the appearance of baseball players from the past and a personal awakening.

But when the Reds and Cubs take the field Thursday, they'll be surrounded by Bayer AG's flagship DeKalb brand corn. Bayer, the Germany-based pharmaceutical and agriculture giant whose Crop Science Division based in Creve Coeur, inked a deal through which DeKalb is the "official corn seed" of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO.

Terms of the sponsorship weren't disclosed.

Rahe Farms of Dyersville has farmed the "Field of Dreams" filming site for several years and grows DeKalb seed, officials said Monday in a press release.

"The Field of Dreams filming site is truly one of the most special places on earth, and we are honored to be able to farm it and grow DeKalb corn there," Andy Rahe of Rahe Farms said in a statement. "Just like in the movie, the cornfield is our heaven – it's where our dreams come true as farmers, and where legendary performance lives and new goals are reached for our generational family farm. To be involved, and to smell the ballpark, dirt and corn growing, makes you feel like a child again. There's no other place like it, and we are happy to be able to share the experience."