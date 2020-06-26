Metro to launch on-demand transit app in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region's transit agency on Thursday said is launching its own on-demand ride-hailing service.
Metro Transit is partnering with New York-based Via Transportation Inc. to launch the app-based service called Via Metro STL. It is a 12-month pilot program that is debuting in two areas: southwest St. Louis County, including Fenton and Valley Park, and in North St. Louis County.
Riders in those parts of the region will be able to use the app-based service to hail a vehicle from a smartphone using the Via app. It will take them to any location within the service area during operating hours.
Via Metro STL is described as a "shared ride service," so the technology will match multiple passengers who are headed in the same direction, Metro said in a news release.
The service will be available in the Fenton/Valley Park area seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and in North St. Louis County seven days a week from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Transit riders can try Via Metro STL for free through the end of August. After that, rides will cost $2.
“The mobility needs of the St. Louis region are constantly evolving," Jessica Mefford-Miller, executive director of Metro Transit, said in a news release. "Innovative on-demand and microtransit options like Via Metro STL allow us to grow and adapt to better meet the changing needs of our customers,”
Transit riders without a smartphone or who require a wheelchair-accessible vehicle can book their trips on VIA Metro STL by calling 636-251-3328. For more information about the new on-demand service, visit metrostlouis.org/via.
