St. Louis County moves to online permits, a process years in the making

The county started accepting online submissions Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All construction plans for commercial or residential plans in St. Louis County can now be submitted online, a milestone officials have worked toward for years.

Plans can be submitted through the new Citizen Permitting Portal on the St. Louis County website. The county started accepting online submissions Monday.

Previously, all plans to be reviewed by the Public Works Department had to be printed and dropped off at the county administration building in Clayton, which cost each applicant thousands of dollars, according to a news release from the county.

Code enforcement employees would then make comments on construction plans either by mail or email, “leading to confusion and delays,” the county said in the release. Those employees perform about 12,000 initial plan reviews each year, the county said. In the new system, applicants can track all comments made about a project, and can also renew and apply for electrical, plumbing and mechanical licenses.