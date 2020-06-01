ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — This week’s on the market takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Sunset Hills.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63127 and 63128 ZIP codes, which include Sunset Hills. In the third quarter of 2019, the two ZIP codes had a combined 108 home sales. The median sale price was $275,000 in the 63127 ZIP code and $510,000 in 63128 ZIP code.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the priciest homes on the market in Sunset Hills:

12505 Robyn Road, $979,000: This 6,006-square-foot home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside the home are six full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home sits on a one-acre lot. The kitchen includes a center island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops. The home has a finished basement. Outside, there’s a covered patio.

37 Kennerly Manor Drive, $899,000: This five-bedroom home spans 4,218 square feet and sits on a 6.3-acre lot. The home has four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home has a three-car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. Outside, the home has a deck.

12 Flagstick Court, $699,900: This 4,551-square-foot home, located at Tapawingo National Golf Club, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home, built in 2006, has three full bathrooms and one half bathroom. An eat-in kitchen features a butler’s pantry, center island and custom cabinetry. Outside, the home has a deck and patio.

Check out the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal for a photo gallery of the houses.

Related stories: