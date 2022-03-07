Water company to begin $3M in upgrades in St. Louis County

The project will replace the water main along Mattis Road between Tesson Ferry Road and Lemay Ferry Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri American Water said Monday that work will begin next week on a $3 million project to replace more than 6,200 feet of water main in south St. Louis County to improve service reliability and reduce disruptions.

The project will replace the water main along Mattis Road between Tesson Ferry Road and Lemay Ferry Road. Crews will begin with installation of new 8-inch PVC water main to replace the aging 8-inch cast iron main, originally installed in the 1940s, officials said.

The company said it is working with St. Louis County to minimize disruptions to the area. Crews will break ground on Mattis Road the week of March 14. Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until October in three phases:

Phase one: Between Langtree Drive and Venarde Drive, crews will replace 2,040 feet of main.

Phase two: Between Venarde Drive and Ambs Road, crews will replace 2,035 feet of main.

Phase three: Between Ambs Road and Tonga Drive, crews will replace 2,280 feet of main.

Service line transfers and street restoration are expected to be completed by the end of 2022, officials said.

Motorists should look for marked detour routes and flaggers. Missouri American Water said it will provide updates as work occurs, and customers might receive updates via door hangers and/or the company’s notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Go here for emergency alerts to set up notifications.