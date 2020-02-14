ST. LOUIS — A company led by a member of one of St. Louis' most prominent real estate families has paid $3.2 million for a development site in Wedgewood-Houston, just down the road from the site of Nashville's forthcoming Major League Soccer stadium.

Ridgehouse Capital now owns a 1.25-acre site on Wedgewood Avenue, according to newly filed public records (the property lacks a formal address at this time). Ridgehouse was co-founded in 2018 by Michael J. Sansone, a member of St. Louis' Sansone family, which has been in real estate for more than 60 years.

The property had been owned by Nashville's Aerial Development Group, which secured Metro approval in 2015 for a six-story building with up to 150 apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial and other "non-residential" space.

In a text message, Aerial founder Britnie Turner said her company will remain involved in the future project. The comments echo what Turner told officials with the Metro Planning Department in this letter late last year regarding the planned development.

