x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

St. Louis developers' $350M Lake of the Ozarks amusement park, entertainment district Oasis at Lakeport to start construction immediately

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved the project’s development plan Thursday.
Credit: SLBJ
This rendering shows the planned look of a $300 million development in Lake of the Ozarks proposed by two St. Louis developers.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The St. Louis developers behind a new Lake of the Ozarks family resort and entertainment district with an amusement park, hotel and indoor waterpark will begin construction immediately on the $350 million project after winning city approval.

The development, called Oasis at Lakeport and located in Osage Beach, is a project of St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and St. Louis-based Tegethoff Development, along with Big Thunder Marine owner Fred Ross.

After construction begins, the timeline calls for the project to open in summer 2024, according to a news release.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved the project’s development plan Thursday.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out