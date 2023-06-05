St. Louis developers' $350M Lake of the Ozarks amusement park, entertainment district Oasis at Lakeport to start construction immediately

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved the project’s development plan Thursday.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The St. Louis developers behind a new Lake of the Ozarks family resort and entertainment district with an amusement park, hotel and indoor waterpark will begin construction immediately on the $350 million project after winning city approval.

The development, called Oasis at Lakeport and located in Osage Beach, is a project of St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and St. Louis-based Tegethoff Development, along with Big Thunder Marine owner Fred Ross.

After construction begins, the timeline calls for the project to open in summer 2024, according to a news release.