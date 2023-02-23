St. Louis development company to give away 6 months free rent on Cherokee Street

The contest-winning tenant will receive six months of free rent at a 900-square-foot space at 2616 Cherokee St.

ST. LOUIS — South Side Spaces, a St. Louis-based property development and management company, is hosting a contest to give a small business six months of free rent at its latest renovation project.

Located at 2616-20 Cherokee St., the mixed-use building in Gravois Park will have six apartments and three commercial units.

The contest-winning tenant will receive six months of free rent at a 900-square-foot space at 2616 Cherokee St. Afterwards, the space will lease for $1,135 per month, and the winner of the contest is under no obligation to lease the space following the initial six-month period.

New or existing retail businesses are eligible to enter the contest, though South Side said it will give preference to those branching out to their first brick-and-mortar location. The contest will close March 31.

Five finalists will be selected and announced in early April, and the winner will be selected by the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District at a meeting from 5-7 p.m. April 20 at 2720 Cherokee St.

