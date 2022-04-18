St. Louis education foundation names new executive director

Tim Eby is the former director and general manager of St. Louis Public Radio.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights-based Special Education Foundation has hired Tim Eby as its new executive director.

Eby, a former director and general manager of St. Louis Public Radio, succeeds David Diener, who had served as the foundation's executive director since 2017 until his retirement last fall, according to a spokesman.

The foundation, with assets of about $600,000, provides support and assistance to students who receive services from the Special School District of St. Louis County.

Among Eby's duties in his new post will be oversight of the foundation’s upcoming neurodiverse careers initiative, which will provide career placement and employment opportunities for area students with local companies. The program, modeled after programs for neurodiverse individuals used by Fortune 500 companies, has been in development by the foundation for nearly three years, officials said Monday in a press release.

The foundation also said that Assistant Executive Director Jeanine Aubuchon, who served as interim executive director during the hiring search, has been named to the newly created post of managing director to oversee its day-to-day operations, including its programs, marketing activities and data.

Eby most recently has been principal in his consulting firm, Public Impact Group, since September 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked as director and general manager of St. Louis Public Radio, which broadcasts as NPR affiliate KWMU 90.7 FM, from 2009 until 2020, when he left amid complaints of unfair treatment raised by KWMU reporters and editors of color.