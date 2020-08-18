2 St. Louis employers announce workforce cuts that could affect nearly 750 people

Marketing services giant Maritz said Wednesday it will lay off 475 employees who had been on temporary leave, citing an extended environment of government health orders hurting travel demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, food contractor HMSHost said previous furloughs could turn into layoffs that could affect more than 350.

"Maritz did not believe there was a reasonable possibility the downturn would last more than six months," the company said in a letter to the state of Missouri and St. Louis County, citing its decision in April to initially furlough workers. "However, in light of the recent extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance recommending social distancing and decreased travel, and additional data and analysis revealing the resulting impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Maritz's financial condition, and despite Maritz's attempts to explore options to comply with government standards and guidance and to implement alternative procedures, Martiz has just recently realized that additional action is necessary."