St. Louis court again extends eviction moratorium

Eviction moratorium in the city has been extended through April 5

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court said Monday it is extending an eviction moratorium until April 5. The court has repeatedly extended the order, which previously expired March 1.

The order, from Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for keeping people in their homes.

The city's moratorium carves out exceptions for criminal behavior, property damage and violations of contractual obligations besides rent. Commercial evictions also are allowed.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court is also not allowing evictions, but has no exceptions, even for criminal activity.

That court's presiding judge, Michael Burton, said last month that it was making plans to move to a phase two, in which evictions would be allowed, in March, "but is very aware of the anticipated rapid spread of the coronavirus variant strains in this country." Burton also cited "the limited supply and low statewide rate of administering the vaccine."