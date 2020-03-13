ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials are weighing a bid for a Tesla factory after Elon Musk, CEO of the electric auto maker, said earlier this week that it would go in the "central USA."

Steve Johnson, CEO of economic development organization AllianceSTL, said he was reaching out to Tesla to make sure AllianceSTL understands the project's parameters "and confirm that the process is still open."

"We will then work to craft a competitive proposal for the region," he said, adding that it's "very early in the process."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk said Tuesday that production of a pickup truck and Model Y, a mid-size SUV, would take place at the plant, and that those Model Y vehicles would serve East Coast customers.

He told the Wall Street Journal that incentives would play a role in where to locate the facilities. "But so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life," he told the newspaper.

It reported that Tesla is targeting a 36% increase in deliveries this year, in part from additional production capacity from a new Chinese plant, and the arrival of the Model Y, which could begin delivering by month's end. It's also planning a factory in Berlin.

