State predicts St. Louis' fastest-growing jobs, openings through 2023

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is projected to have a net increase of about 30,000 jobs from 2021 through 2023 as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, according to state of Missouri research.

Of the top 20 fastest-growing occupations, nine are in the food preparation and serving-related occupation group and four are in the personal care and service group.

“These occupations are concentrated in industries that experienced major employment declines during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are projected to recover, at least partially, and have high rates of employment growth over the next two years,” said the report by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The state defined the St. Louis region in the study as the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County and Jefferson County.

Total jobs in the region are projected to increase from 1,138,958 to 1,169,004 in 2023 – a 2.6% increase.

By numbers, the largest growth industries projected from 2021 through 2023 are:

Restaurants and bars, from 76,935 to 84,280 – a 7,345 increase. The category also includes food service contractors, caterers, mobile food services, cafeterias and snack bars.

Accommodation, including hotels and motels; from 8,104 to 11,065 – a 2,961 increase.

Educational services, from 81,335 to 83,783 – a 2,448 increase. In addition to public and private K-12 schools and higher education, the category includes technical and trade schools.

Administrative and support services, from 58,355 to 60,445 – a 2,100 increase.

Specialty trade contractors, from 35,061 to 36,929 – a 1,868 increase.