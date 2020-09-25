St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees a possible full economic recovery by year's end

"We could reach the average of 2019 by the end of 2020," he said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard said Thursday the U.S. economy may reach "a sort of 'full recovery' by the end of 2020."

For that to happen, GDP would have to grow at a 35% annual rate in the third quarter and 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Bullard said in a webinar presentation to the Global Interdependence Center.

"These are big numbers, but not outside the realm of possibility," he said.

Bullard said the average level of aggregate national income in 2019 was $19.1 trillion in inflation-adjusted 2012 dollars. "We could reach the average of 2019 by the end of 2020," he said.

Other key themes in Bullard's presentation:

• Substantial progress has been made in managing the global health crisis.

• U.S. macroeconomic news has surprised dramatically to the upside, and economic activity will likely show outsized growth in the third quarter.

• The rebound likely will continue in the U.S. as businesses learn how to produce products and services safely using simple, existing technology.

• U.S. monetary and fiscal policies have been exceptionally effective and were designed for a larger shock than the one that has occurred.