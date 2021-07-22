St. Louis firm starts plant-based food delivery service

rootberry’s menu consists of nearly 30 dishes available through online ordering and delivery to St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS — A new St. Louis company has announced a plant-based food delivery service that will bring meals to your home or office.

The meal service, called rootberry, offers food using no animal or animal byproducts. It was recently started by Marc Connor and J.T. Norville. The company has 11 employees and has partnered with local catering company Butler’s Pantry to use its kitchen for production.

rootberry’s menu consists of nearly 30 dishes available through online ordering and delivery to St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, according to a release. Officials said online ordering is open daily with delivery Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., along with Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

rootberry does not require a subscription or meal plan. It delivers for a flat $5 fee with minimum order values of $20.

“rootberry’s mantra is more people, more plants, more often,” Connor, co-founder and president, said in a statement. “Almost every day people struggle with what to eat and the choice of whether to pick something tasty, healthy or fast. Given the limited choices available, only one in 10 Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables. That’s why we have prioritized dishes that are delicious, 100% plant-based, and are ready to eat or heat in minutes.”

