St. Louis high-end furniture maker Martin Goebel to debut new brand for consumer market

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-native Martin Goebel built his reputation designing furniture for clients that include Nike Inc., famed French architect Philippe Starck, and High Chieftainess Malembeka, the Tribal Queen of Zambia.

But he’s never designed furniture for the average consumer, he said.

That’s set to change, as Goebel in April will debut the Kindred Heirloom Collection, his first furniture and home goods brand for the consumer market.

The collection will have about 30 pieces, including chairs, tables, bed frames and more, when it debuts at High Point Furniture Market, a large home furnishings industry trade show, held biannually in High Point, North Carolina.

The collection will have about 130 individual products, representing various color and sizing options, and the price of the products will be in-line with those of Restoration Hardware, Goebel said. He said that he won’t set a revenue projection until after the collection’s launch.

