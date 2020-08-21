City to give $2M more for rental, housing assistance

"Because of the economic fallout of this pandemic, a lot of individuals and families are on the verge of becoming homeless"

ST. LOUIS — A top St. Louis panel on Wednesday voted to allocate $2 million more in federal funds for rental and housing assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize that housing is a human right and that because of the economic fallout of this pandemic, a lot of individuals and families are on the verge of becoming homeless or housing insecure through no fault of their own," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement, before a vote from the Board of Estimate and Apportionment approving the extra money. "One of the most important steps we can take right now is to keep them in their homes."

The city in July allocated $5.4 million from the CARES Act for rental assistance. The city said Wednesday that 4,200 applicants have been determined to be eligible for the funds so far. Each applicant may receive no more than $3,500.

The city also said that both tenants and homeowners may apply, and that applicants must be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19, such as lost wages due to a layoff or delayed unemployment payments.

The city and St. Louis County courts both instituted moratoriums on evictions. The county's has no end date; the city's runs through August.