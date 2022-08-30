St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed

A spokesman for the city declined to release drawings or schematics for the project and said the city would not release a construction timeline.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown.

Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.

No development costs were revealed then, but the building permit lists costs of $22 million.

It also lists the city as owner of the site. A spokeswoman for city development agency St. Louis Development Corp. said that could be because the city owns a small parcel near the Compton Avenue Bridge.

She said Midtown Redevelopment Corp., whose shareholders are Saint Louis University and SSM Health, owns the majority of the site. "SLDC is not involved with the real estate transaction between the City and TopGolf," she said. A spokesman for the city, Nick Dunne, declined to release drawings or schematics for the project and said the city would not release a construction timeline.

Brooks Goedeker, executive director of Midtown Redevelopment Corp., didn't respond to a request for comment.

Pat Willett, managing director of Pace Properties, said Pace represents Topgolf in the transaction. He declined to comment until it closes.