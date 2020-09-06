St. Louis home health care agencies launch plan to hire 1,000 hospitality workers

The jobs include non-medical, private duty in-home care, personal care and homemaker service for seniors in their own homes

ST. LOUIS — Four St. Louis-area home health care companies have partnered up to hire and train more than 1,000 individuals.

Assistance Home Care, Martha’s Hands, Right at Home and Seniors Home Care on Monday said they collectively are planning to hire and train more than 1,000 from the hospitality and related sectors over the next few months, according to a release. The coalition plans to offer free training and job placement.

The jobs include non-medical, private duty in-home care, personal care and homemaker service for seniors in their own homes. In addition, the service will assist those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As hotels were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the hospitality industry lost their jobs or were furloughed. Employment in the home care industry is a natural fit for these workers, said Jennifer Henningfeld, director of recruiting at Assistance Home Care.

“Transitioning to the home care industry from the hospitality or food service sector is a natural move as laid-off or out-of-work employees from these industries who enjoy serving others, have a strong work ethic and great customer service skills that align perfectly with the type of care professionals who are most successful,” Henningfeld said.

Earlier Monday, Lodging Hospitality Management announced that it would lay off more than 1,400 hotel workers.

