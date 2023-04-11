St. Louis region sees one of steepest multifamily rent increases in US, report says

Overall, the multifamily market in the U.S. saw negative trends in the first quarter, CoStar said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region in the first quarter saw one of the largest annual rent increases in the country, according to new data.

CoStar Group, through its Apartments.com subsidiary, said year-over-year rent for multifamily units in St. Louis rose 4.6%, to an average of $1,156 a month. Beating St. Louis for percentage growth were Columbus, Ohio (5% and $1,220 a month), Cincinnati (6.1% and $1,174 a month) and Indianapolis (6.6% and $1,193 a month).