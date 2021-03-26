St. Louis custom homebuilder plots luxury home development near Sunset Country Club

"It’s going to be a unique subdivision. There’s not been anything done like this in Sunset Hills in quite a few years"

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based custom homebuilder is plotting a luxury home development on 24 acres of land adjacent to Sunset Country Club in Sunset Hills.

The builder, A.J. Borzillo, on Thursday closed on its purchase of the land at 12322 Robyn Road from Neff Property LLC. A purchase price was not disclosed for the land, which was listed for sale at $3.75 million.

A.J. Borzillo is planning to build 13 to 15 custom homes at the site, said President Mike Borzillo. Homes will start at about $1.5 million and sit on one to two-acre lots, he said.

“It’s going to be a unique subdivision. There’s not been anything done like this in Sunset Hills in quite a few years,” Borzillo said.

Borzillo said the project is still in its "early stages" and that the homebuilder plans to present it to the city in May to seek approval. It hopes to begin construction in July on the development's first home — which has already sold.

The land has been targeted by homebuilders in the past. In 2007, Stacy Hastie, CEO and owner of Environmental Operations Inc., and Fischer & Frichtel Homes eyed the property for a $30 million gated community.