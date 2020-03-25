ST. LOUIS — As public officials urge people to stay home, St. Louis homebuilder Payne Family Homes has turned to the internet to keep potential buyers funneling in and out of its homes.

“We always offer virtual home tours, but now while people are staying home, it’s an easier way for them to either continue their home search or occupy their spare time,” said Dawn Walter, director of marketing at Payne Family Homes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Louis homebuilder has promoted its virtual home tours through social media. It’s one way homebuilders are pivoting operations as they navigate the coronavirus.

Three of St. Louis’ largest homebuilders said they are continuing development of new homes, as construction firms are considered essential businesses with local stay-at-home orders. However, the companies said they are taking additional precautions on job sites.

John Eilermann Jr., chairman and CEO of McBride Homes, said his company’s “construction sites are responsibly operational” by following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing.

Homebuilding eases social distancing challenges for workers compared with large-scale construction projects, said Jim Brennan, president of McKelvey Homes.

“There are small groups of people and sometimes just one worker in the home because we schedule it between the electricians, the plumbers, the painters and drywalling. They all have their time in a home, so there’s not large groups that are conflicting with each other,” he said.

While construction continues, local homebuilders say they have incorporated remote work on the business side and scaled back sales operations.

Click here for the full story.

