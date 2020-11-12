St. Louis housing market bucks traditional fall slow down

The market is showing no signs of slowing down, according to St. Louis Realtors

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis single-family housing market is continuing its ascent, even during the fall months and colder weather that traditionally tempers the industry.

And according to St. Louis Realtors, the market is showing no signs of slowing down.

“October continued to be busier than the calendar normally suggests,” the organization said. “Buyer activity remains higher than normal for this time of year, while in many segments of the market housing supply remains much lower than one year ago. Multiple offers remain a common occurrence in many areas, keeping housing hot while the temperatures continue to fall.”

The inventory of homes for sale in St. Louis was 3,367 in October, down nearly 33% in the same month last year. Additionally, median sales price jumped 16.3% to $237,500 during that same time frame, St. Louis Realtors reported.

Click here for the full story.