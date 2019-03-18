ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — St. Louis continues to lead the pack when it comes to residential real estate by landing on yet another ranking, this time from Bankrate.

The consumer financial services company ranked the best and worst metros for first-time homebuyers in 2019, and St. Louis ranks in the top 10.

St. Louis received its best rankings for affordability and culture, coming in at No. 2 and No. 14, respectively. It did poorly when it comes to the safety and job market categories, ranking at No. 28 and No. 26, respectively.

Kansas City also landed in the top 10, with positive rankings in the affordability and job market categories.

At the bottom of the ranking are several metros in California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

