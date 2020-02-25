ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is home to one of the worst truck traffic bottlenecks in the nation, according to a new report.

The intersection where Interstate 64 and I-55 meet I-44 in Missouri is the 33rd-worst in the U.S., according to the American Transportation Research Institute’s annual list, which was released earlier this month.

The “2020 Top Truck Bottleneck List” assesses the level of truck-involved congestion at 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from more than 1 million heavy duty trucks, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative.

The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

Topping the list for the second straight year is the intersection of I-95 and SR 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

For the rest of the top 10, click here.

More from the Business Journal