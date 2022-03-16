St. Louis chefs do not advance in this year's James Beard Awards competition

Six chefs and one restaurant were named last month as semifinalists, but despite the high number of nominations, none were selected to advance to the final round.

The St. Louis culinary community was recognized nationally when six chefs and one restaurant were named last month as semifinalists in the awards competition. Despite the high number of nominations, none were selected to advance to the final round. The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2022 restaurant and chef awards Wednesday.

The James Beard Foundation’s restaurant and chef awards were established in 1990, one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards.

The list of St. Louis-area semifinalist nominees includes Ben Grupe, chef and owner of Tempus, nominated for Emerging Chef. He was also named a semifinalist in the Best Chef Midwest category back in 2018. In addition, Elise Mensing, pastry chef at Brasserie by Niche, was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Mensing has worked for Gerard Craft’s restaurants for more than 15 years, most of them spent at Brasserie. Michael and Tara Gallina's Vicia restaurant was a semifinalist for both Outstanding Wine Program and Outstanding Bar Program categories.

Four local chefs were named semifinalists in the Best Chef: Midwest category, including Rob Connoley, owner and chef at Bulrush. Connoley was previously named as a semifinalist in the Best Chef category for his work at The Curious Kumquat in New Mexico in 2014. Craig Rivard, chef at Little Fox; Evy Swoboda, chef at Brasserie by Niche; and Ben Welch, chef at Botanica, were also nominated for this category.