See which St. Louis jobs, industries had the most new postings in July

Last month, 1,457 new registered nurse jobs were posted online for St. Louis — the highest number of new postings for any job in the region

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louisans are looking for work as the region faces its highest unemployment rate in decades. But the job search is easier in some fields than others.

According to data from analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, 1,457 new registered nurse jobs were posted online for St. Louis last month — the highest number of new postings for any job in the region. Demand for nurses was closely followed by demand for application software developers, which had 1,001 new regional postings in July. Hundreds of job openings were also posted for retail salespersons and customer service representatives, reflecting the region’s return to in-person shopping.

Other in-demand jobs reflect the online retail boom COVID-19 has accelerated. In July, the St. Louis region had 520 new postings for freight and material movers, 477 new postings for truck drivers and 475 new postings for stock clerks and order fillers. The number of new monthly stock clerk and order filler postings has nearly tripled since May.

The 50 St. Louis occupations with the most new July postings accounted for 14,568 positions. In Missouri as a whole, the top 50 jobs yielded 31,310 new postings. Registered nurses and truck drivers were the two jobs with the most new postings statewide.

In addition to job postings by occupation, the data also break down new postings by industry for the posts that contain industry information. The St. Louis industry with the most new job postings in July was hospitals (1,640), followed by restaurants (804) and electronic shopping and mail-order houses (539).

Click here for the full story.