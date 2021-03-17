St. Louis picks up 2,000 jobs, still down from pre-pandemic level

The state reported that after losing jobs from January to February, it gained more than 15,000 jobs from February to March

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area picked up 2,000 jobs from February to March, but still counts fewer jobs than it did pre-pandemic.

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, part of Gov. Mike Parson's administration, reported Wednesday that St. Louis had 1,339,600 nonfarm jobs in March, up 2,000 from February. But compared with March 2020, the area was down 65,700 jobs. That gap was smaller than February's: at more than 75,000.

Leisure and hospitality jobs in the region were still off significantly year-over-year, at more than 17%.

The state reported that after losing jobs from January to February, it gained more than 15,000 jobs from February to March. It reported an unemployment rate of 4.2%, better than the 4.3% rate last month. It estimated the number of unemployed Missourians at nearly 129,000, down from February’s 132,538.