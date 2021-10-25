Scheduled flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport drop off

Airlines have reduced their schedules for the final three months of 2021

ST. LOUIS — Airlines and airports are preparing for a big spike in travel for the holidays, though the traffic still won't match pre-pandemic levels.

And, over time, airlines have reduced their schedules for the final three months of 2021, including at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to data from Cirium, a provider of aviation and travel data analytics.

As of Aug. 3, 18,609 Lambert flights were scheduled for the fourth quarter, the data show. By Monday, that figure declined by 12.8%, to 16,227.

But Lambert's drop-off in scheduled flights was typical of all U.S. airports, which saw a 12% drop in the same period.

Major airports such as Chicago O'Hare International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport saw declines close to 20%. Meanwhile, others, like Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (down 6.9%), have fared better.