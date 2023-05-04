St. Louis Lambert International Airport considers hiking parking fees

The airport hasn't raised its prices in 10 years, a spokesperson said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is considering raising fees to park in its garages and lots.

Spokesperson Roger Lotz said the hikes are being contemplated because the airport hasn't raised its prices in 10 years.

A draft proposal says that pricing:

In the Terminal 1 garage would go from $23 a day to $25 a day;

In the Terminal 2 garage would go from $23 a day to $26 a day;

In Lot E would go from $20 a day to $23 a day;

In Lot A would go from $15 a day to $17 a day;

In Lot B would go from $10 a day to $12 a day;

In Lot C would go from $9 a day to $10 a day;

In Lot D would go from $7 a day to $9 a day.

It isn't clear whether it will be discussed during the Airport Commission's June meeting.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.