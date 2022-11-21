While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects

Four other St. Louis-area airports are planning various projects within their own terminals.

ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention.

But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director Rhonda Hamm-Neibruegge, said at the event, hosted by the St. Louis Regional Freightway, that recovery efforts at the airport have been strong.

Still, she worries international conflicts could pull commercial pilots to military service, further straining an already limited pool of pilots.

“I think those are the two things that keep me awake at night,” Hamm-Neibruegge said. “Just thinking about some of the future challenges that could happen overnight.”

In addition to highlighting Lambert's increased focus on cargo, livestock shipment, a new fuel farm and European flights, Hamm-Neibruegge reiterated a timeline for the single-terminal project.

Planning should wrap in the next 12 to 14 months, she said, with a master plan being submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and an environmental review taking place. Airlines must agree to the project. Deconstruction would then begin, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026. The airport has said the facility could open in the early 2030s.

Lambert also plans a redevelopment of Terminal 2's baggage claim, along with other capital projects that "wouldn't be supplanted in the near future" and would see it take on new debt.

St. Louis Downtown Airport

St. Louis Downtown Airport, located in Cahokia, Illinois, and owned and operated by Bi-State Development, is constructing a ground engine, run-up and compass calibration facility, said Sandra Shore, its director.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, operated by St. Clair County and Scott Air Force Base, is investing $37 million to build a new taxiway and bridge which will increase efficiency and has a terminal improvement project underway that’s expected to be completed next year, said Bryan Johnson, its director.

Spirit of St. Louis Airport

Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, with more than 3,000 employees, is mapping out its master plan, said John Bales, Spirit's director.

St. Louis Regional Airport

St. Louis Regional Airport, which is located about 30 minutes from downtown in East Alton, says it supports more than 1,500 jobs.

