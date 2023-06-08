St. Louis Lambert International Airport board OKs hiking parking fees

The airport said that under dynamic pricing, discounted or premium rates would not exceed 50% of the new parking rates.

ST. LOUIS — The governing body for St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday OK'd a plan to hike parking fees, plus allow the airport's leader to implement dynamic pricing, in which parking rates may be raised or lowered based on demand.

Pricing is being raised:

In the Terminal 1 garage from $23 a day to $25 a day;

In the Terminal 2 garage from $23 a day to $26 a day;

In Lot E (next to Terminal 2 garage) from $20 a day to $23 a day;

In Lot A from $15 a day to $17 a day;

In Lot B from $10 a day to $12 a day;

In Lot C from $9 a day to $10 a day;

In Lot D from $7 a day to $9 a day.

The airport said that under dynamic pricing, discounted or premium rates would not exceed 50% of the new parking rates.