New Lambert airport terminal takes step forward, but negotiations with airlines loom

Opening of the single-terminal concept would be possible in the early 2030s, officials have said.

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has OK'd a master plan for St. Louis Lambert International Airport that runs through 2040, including a massive project to reconfigure the facility with a new, single terminal, the airport said Wednesday.

The FAA, in conjunction with Lambert consultant WSP, will now conduct an environmental review as a precursor to that reported $3 billion project. Three weeks ago, it started examining Lambert's west air fields. In a few weeks, it will also review the terminal area, said Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. Those reviews could take a year.