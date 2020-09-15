Three St. Louis law firms rank among 60 best in the US for women

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Stinson and Littler were included among 60 law firms nationwide in the ranking

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis law firms rank among best for women, according to Working Mother Media.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Stinson and Littler were included among 60 law firms nationwide in the ranking recognizing "law firms’ efforts and successes in finding, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers," the publication said.

The rankings are based on an analysis of data each submitted on their demographics on women lawyers, including multicultural women lawyers, and best practices on retention and advancement.

“Law firms on this year’s list were better prepared to respond to the effects of the pandemic because of their continued support of flextime and remote work for working parents and caregivers,” said Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media.

Bryan Cave has the second largest number of lawyers in St. Louis, with 211, and more than 1,500 lawyers worldwide, according to Business Journal research.

Stinson is the 10th largest firm here, with 66 local lawyers and more than 450 total. Littler is tied for 53rd, with 14 local lawyers and more than 1,500 total.

“We are proud to be recognized with this honor by Working Mother Media, but we recognize there’s more for us to do. We are committed to ensuring that BCLP continues to make progress on inclusion and diversity, for working mothers and for all of our colleagues,” Bryan Cave Chief People Officer Hannah Kozlova Lindsay said.

"This recognition affirms our commitment to making Stinson a great place to work for everyone," said Ann Jenrette-Thomas, Stinson's chief diversity and inclusion officer.

