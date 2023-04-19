St. Louis contemplates $500K compliance program for expired license plates

Police in Missouri and Illinois may pull over drivers of vehicles with expired license plates. Late fees with the Missouri Department of Revenue could be up to $200.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is considering paying $500,000 for "professional services" tied to a program aimed at ensuring "motor vehicle license compliance."

Any action against expired plates or temporary tags would generate attention in St. Louis, where many drivers use them for months or years after they've expired. When a vehicle is purchased, temporary tags are used while it's titled and sales tax is paid, before a permanent license plate is acquired.

The disclosure came Monday during a meeting of the city government's top fiscal board, the three-member Board of Estimate and Apportionment. It voted to send the city's fiscal 2024 budget, which takes effect July 1, to the Board of Aldermen, which may vote to remove items.