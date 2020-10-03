ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis luxury car dealership that carries vehicles from Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini and more has been acquired by a national group.

Holman Automotive, based in New Jersey, has acquired St. Louis Motorcars, located at 1 Arnage Blvd. in Chesterfield. The dealership was previously owned by Graham Hill.

Going forward, the dealership will operate as Holman Motorcars St. Louis.

“St. Louis Motorcars is widely regarded as one of the top destinations in the country for premium automobiles with a remarkable track record of delivering a curated experience that is truly worthy of these world-class luxury brands,” said Brian Bates, president and CEO of Holman Consumer Services, in a statement. “As our Holman Automotive family of dealerships continues to evolve, we remain focused on further diversifying our brand portfolio, strategically expanding our geographic footprint and fostering an exceptional customer experience representative of our long-standing Holman values; and St. Louis Motorcars certainly checks all those boxes.”

Family-owned Holman began in 1924 with one Ford dealership and has grown to 42 dealership representing 20 brands across the country.

