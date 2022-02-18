One of St. Louis' major employers offers options in return to office

Workers in the offices at Interstate 270 and Manchester Road in Des Peres will have the option of working on-site full time, from their home, or a hybrid of the two.

ST. LOUIS — Employees in Edward Jones’ St. Louis-area headquarters are scheduled to return to the office on April 25 — with a flexible work model that could enable some to work almost entirely from home.

Workers in the offices at Interstate 270 and Manchester Road in Des Peres will have the option of working on-site full time, from their home or a hybrid of the two. That arrangement also covers the firm’s office buildings in Maryland Heights, a company executive said.

"In order to return to the home office, the firm doesn't intend to require associates to be vaccinated. However, we will continue to monitor pandemic conditions, and if there are changes in transmission rates or severity, we may need to implement temporary mitigation strategies," Edward Jones said in a written statement.

Those who work at the headquarters may work at home on an “as-needed basis,” it said. Hybrid workers will be in the office half-time on average, and those working full-time from home will come into the office no more than once or twice a month, a spokesperson said. The model enables leaders and associates to determine the right flexible work arrangement that balances the needs of business, team and individual, according to the company.

Edward Jones, a financial advisory firm owned by its partners, ranked third among the region's top 150 privately held companies, with revenue volume of $10.17 billion in 2020, according to Business Journal research. Total local employees totaled 6,544, with 52,947 companywide.

Throughout the pandemic, the headquarters was restricted to less than 20% occupancy for essential services and the majority of employees worked remotely. Branch offices around the country where financial advisors work remained open, but were closed at times to the public to comply with local health and safety protocols.

Edward Jones said within a matter of weeks after the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, it scaled its technology infrastructure from 15,000 remote connections to 50,000, enabling the firm's associates to serve its 7 million clients from anywhere.