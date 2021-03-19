Krewson wants big stimulus sums for tax losses, infrastructure, vacancies

The city expects to receive around $500 million, most of any municipality in the state

ST. LOUIS — Outgoing St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is offering suggestions for how the unprecedented amount of federal stimulus money coming to the city should be spent.

The city expects to receive around $500 million, most of any municipality in the state. The funds, due in early to mid-May with a second half 12 months later, must be spent by the end of 2024, Krewson's office said. It's part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Democrats in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

It's unclear how much influence Krewson will have over how the money is allocated. The money would figure to require allocation through the city Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate and Apportionment. And the two final candidates for mayor, Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer, have their own ideas for the money. The election is April 6.

Krewson said in a statement Thursday that she'd like to see:

$175 million to offset general revenue losses sustained amid the Covid-19 pandemic;

$80 million for infrastructure and deferred maintenance, including health and safety upgrades to recreation centers, correctional facilities and water infrastructure;

$78.5 million for "public safety initiatives" such as the stabilization of city-owned vacant buildings, the removal of derelict buildings, the expansion of the city's 911 division, cops and clinicians programs "to address mental and behavior health needs"; and pay equity and competitive compensation among emergency first responders;

$61 million for expanded homeless services, including additional rent and mortgage assistance, plus expanded affordable housing units;