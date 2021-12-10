St. Louis mayor to sign bills reducing wards, extending downtown tax district

"Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office on Thursday said she'd sign bills reducing the city's number of wards by half and extending downtown's taxing district.

The Board of Aldermen earlier this month gave final approval to a new 14-ward map via Board Bill 101, with ward reduction set to kick in after the April 2023 election. The city currently has 28 wards.

"Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results," Jones said in a statement Thursday.

Jones' office also said she'd sign Board Bill 123, which was also passed by city lawmakers earlier this month and extends the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District for 20 years. It extends a property tax it can levy for 10 years. The CID had been set to expire at the end of this year.