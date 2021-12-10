x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

St. Louis mayor to sign bills reducing wards, extending downtown tax district

"Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results"
Credit: UPI
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental and utility assistance following the lifting of the eviction moratorium, in St. Louis on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the moratorium to be lifted, Mayor Jones urged federal authorities to act to reinstate it. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office on Thursday said she'd sign bills reducing the city's number of wards by half and extending downtown's taxing district.

The Board of Aldermen earlier this month gave final approval to a new 14-ward map via Board Bill 101, with ward reduction set to kick in after the April 2023 election. The city currently has 28 wards.

"Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results," Jones said in a statement Thursday.

Jones' office also said she'd sign Board Bill 123, which was also passed by city lawmakers earlier this month and extends the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District for 20 years. It extends a property tax it can levy for 10 years. The CID had been set to expire at the end of this year.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

In Other News

Wasabi Sushi Bar sets opening date for Cortex restaurant