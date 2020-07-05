St. Louis medtech startup inks deal in Germany as it targets global expansion

As part of the deal, PierianDx’s technology will be used with testing related to solid and blood-based cancers

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based PierianDx, a startup that provides clinical genomics technologies, said it has inked a key deal in Europe amid a continued push to expand its global footprint.

The St. Louis-based medtech company has entered into a strategic partnership with University Hospital of Augsburg in Germany. As part of the deal, PierianDx’s technology will be used with testing related to solid and blood-based cancers.

PierianDx Chief Operating Officer Chris Callahan said the genetic testing involved with the new partnership is prevalent in Europe, much more so than in the United States.

“It’s something we needed to grow into and focus on, because we hadn’t really worked on that particular test — or what we call an assay in the industry — in our U.S. experience,” he said. “It’s a big deal over there and these guys are a big deal. They’re a thought leader. It’s a bit of a milestone for us to have been able to form this partnership with such a strong and well-known health system in Europe that focused on this particular type of test.”

Launched in 2014, PierianDx was spun out of Washington University and founded by Rakesh Nagarajan, the startup’s executive chairman and former director of Washington University’s Center for Biomedical Informatics. PierianDx offers a software-as-a-service platform that provides clinical genomic analysis for treatment of cancer and other complex diseases.

