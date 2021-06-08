St. Louis-based Metabolic Meals partners with Club Fitness to offer meals via refrigerated lockers

No subscription, minimum order or gym membership is needed to purchase from the lockers

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based meal delivery service is teaming up with a local gym chain to install refrigerated locker systems that offer temperature-controlled meals.

Metabolic Meals has partnered with Club Fitness to install lockers at three of its gyms, in O’Fallon, Missouri, Fenton and Ellisville, according to a release.

Metabolic Meals CEO Jason Barbour said the company owns and maintains the lockers, while Club Fitness gets a percentage of the revenue. He said each locker is expected to generate up to $110,000 in revenue each year.

Company officials hope to expand the concept later this year.

“In many ways, Metabolic Meals is as much of a tech company as we are a food company,” Barbour said. “We’re bringing our refrigerated locker systems to Club Fitness, along with many additional partners in the near future, so that we can offer a unique customer experience that allows for anyone to afford eating healthy food in a convenient manner. At the same time, our technological efforts will start driving additional traffic through the doors of local businesses.”

Barbour added that each locker was specifically made for Metabolic Meals by a manufacturer in Italy. In addition, the company uses custom software to facilitate orders, track inventory and automate post-purchase customer communication.

No subscription, minimum order or gym membership is needed to purchase from the lockers, which are located in the main lobbies of the Club Fitness locations, officials said.

