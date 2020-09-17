St. Louis MLS expansion team says it set a league record for season ticket deposits

Fans on Wednesday flocked to the team's website, where at 10 a.m. it began accepting refundable deposits

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC on Wednesday began accepting its first deposits for season tickets in what was expected to become a bellwether for fan interest in the city.

It apparently went well: The Major League Soccer expansion club, which will start play in 2023, said it broke a league record for the number of deposits. City SC didn't release numbers, though it pledged to do so soon.

Fans on Wednesday flocked to the team's website, where at 10 a.m. it began accepting refundable deposits, which gave fans the chance to reserve a spot in line to purchase season tickets at its 22,500 seat, $461 million Downtown West stadium, which is currently under development.

The season ticket deposit program included four tiers in which fans can place deposits:

Supporter sections ($50 per account): These sections will be located in the stadium’s lower level behind its north goal. They will be general admission and not include assigned seats.

Reserved seating ($50 per account): These seats, which are assigned, will be located in the stadium's lower and upper levels.

Premium seating ($100 per account): The club’s premium seating options include its VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes and City View terrace boxes.

Suites ($2,500 per account): City SC’s suites will include VIP Pitch Suites and Executive Suites, as well as VIP parking and access to an exclusive entrance.