MLS stadium update: Construction shuts down Market Street Bridge

The team shared maps of detours to help drivers navigate around what is expected to be a roughly two-and-a-half month disruption to Market Street

ST. LOUIS — The Market Street Bridge in Downtown West will close temporarily starting Monday in an effort to keep construction of St. Louis City SC's $461 million soccer stadium project on its timeline.

The expansion Major League Soccer team, which takes the field in 2023, on Sunday shared maps of detours to help drivers navigate around what is expected to be a roughly two-and-a-half month disruption to Market Street. Work is scheduled to conclude in mid to late March, according to the city of St. Louis.

The detours, for both eastbound and westbound drivers, involve directing traffic north several blocks — using Jefferson for eastbound drivers, and 18th street for westbound — and connecting onto Olive Street.

The work, involving a rebuild of the bridge, was originally scheduled to be part of roadway improvements related to the development of the $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus underway in north St. Louis. That work included a full highway interchange at North Jefferson Avenue and Interstate 64, as well as enhancements to Jefferson and Cass avenues.

The city, though, said it is allowing the bridgework part of that project to be conducted earlier than planned to ensure the soccer "stadium is completed within the current projected construction schedule."