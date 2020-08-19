Local model leads new ownership group of fashion magazine

W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves said Friday that she had assembled a group of investors led by Kloss to acquire the brand under the newly formed W Media

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisan and supermodel Karlie Kloss is leading the new ownership group of W Magazine, formerly owned by Conde Nast.

W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves said Friday that she had assembled a group of investors led by Kloss to acquire the brand under the newly formed W Media, Variety reported. Terms weren't disclosed. The company plans one print issue for the remainder of 2020, plus the regular six-issue-a-year schedule beginning in 2021.

Variety said other investors include movie producer Jason Blum, model Kaia Gerber and race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Conde Nast in 2019 sold W to Fortune Media in a deal reportedly worth less than $10 million. Fortune in March furloughed the magazine's staff and suspended print editions amid the pandemic.