Local model leads new ownership group of fashion magazine

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisan and supermodel Karlie Kloss is leading the new ownership group of W Magazine, formerly owned by Conde Nast.
W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves said Friday that she had assembled a group of investors led by Kloss to acquire the brand under the newly formed W Media, Variety reported. Terms weren't disclosed. The company plans one print issue for the remainder of 2020, plus the regular six-issue-a-year schedule beginning in 2021.
Variety said other investors include movie producer Jason Blum, model Kaia Gerber and race car driver Lewis Hamilton.
Conde Nast in 2019 sold W to Fortune Media in a deal reportedly worth less than $10 million. Fortune in March furloughed the magazine's staff and suspended print editions amid the pandemic.
Kloss, who grew up in Webster Groves, is an investor in other ventures, including feminine care products startup LOLA.