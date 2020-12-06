Inaugural St. Louis music festival postponed until 2021

Music at the Intersection will be moved to Sept. 10-12, 2021

ST. LOUIS — An inaugural three-day St. Louis music festival that was set to take place later this year has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Music at the Intersection will be moved to Sept. 10-12, 2021. The event was to be held Sept. 11-13 in the Grand Center Arts District and organized by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and the St. Louis Music Initiative. In addition, Midwest Music Summit events, a music industry focused event on networking and career development, will move to September 2021.

“Many of the touring artists that were booked for this year’s Music at the Intersection event and event sponsors have already committed to the rescheduled festival in 2021,” organizers said in a post online Thursday. “And, importantly, this will position us to give focus where it’s needed most during this time: Exploring options for ways to offer support of the St. Louis region’s music economy in the shorter term.”

Organizers previously said that Music at the Intersection would feature more than 60 national, regional and local music performances that would take place on two outdoor stages and seven indoor stages in Grand Center.

The Midwest Music Summit was to include panels, workshops, exhibitions and classes designed to build music industry infrastructure in the region.