St. Louis nonprofit Grind + Growth to launch new business development program, pitch contest targeting minority entrepreneurs

A new 10-week event will provide workshop sessions designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners launch and grow their companies

ST. LOUIS — Grind + Growth, a St. Louis nonprofit focused on boosting minority business ownership and financial literacy, is launching a new business development program that will include a pitch competition that features a $10,000 grant as its prize.

The nonprofit on Wednesday will launch a new 10-week event that will provide workshop sessions designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners launch and grow their companies.

The sessions, which will take place virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday from Dec. 30 to March 4, will be led by entrepreneur Vince Zadeh. Zadeh is founder of the Self-Made Foundation, a California-based organization focused on working with entrepreneurs from low-income and underrepresented communities.

Participation in the workshop sessions is open to St. Louis-area entrepreneurs and business owners that are between the ages of 16 and 55. Grind + Growth founder and CEO Valerie V. Liddell said the program will place a particular focus on helping entrepreneurs who are from underrepresented communities. The nonprofit said the target audience for the workshops are those who may be new to their business ventures, she said.

“We’re trying to reach those young entrepreneurs who are fairly (early) starting out and may have a business idea or who have already started a business who may need more insight or more motivation and just knowledge on how to get started. And if you’re already started, how to go from there and how to keep going,” Liddell said.

