St. Louis offers developers millions in 'neighborhood transformation,' other grants aimed at needy areas

ST. LOUIS — Officials in the city of St. Louis are looking for unique community development ideas from nonprofit organizations as part of $20.25 million in “neighborhood transformation” grants to be awarded from federal pandemic funds.

The push is part of the first wave of a key city agency's processing of tens of millions of federal dollars, aimed at improving neighborhoods amid a continued exodus of residents.

The city last month issued a notice of funding availability to find unique development projects, especially any proposals centered on geographic areas that the city agency that is administering a sizable chunk of its federal pandemic funds, the Community Development Administration, has identified as particularly in need of transformational projects, said CDA Director Nahuel Fefer. The deadline for proposals is May 15.